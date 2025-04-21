How to watch Bethesda reveal the Oblivion remake

Barring a completely shocking turn of events, it seems that Microsoft and Bethesda are about to formally unveil the long-rumored remake of The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion. The publisher will hold a livestream on Tuesday, April 21 at 11AM ET. You can watch it on YouTube or right here by clicking the play button on the above video when the time is right.

Bethesda hasn't explicitly said what the stream is about. The YouTube video is currently titled "All will be revealed..." But the teaser image is a dead giveaway, considering the "IV" logo and the face shield that it depicts. The logo doesn't match the Diablo IV font either.

So, yes, this is almost certainly the Oblivion remake that's said to have been in the works for years. Screenshots from the game were recently spotted on developer Virtuos' website. Reports suggest that Bethesda will release the remake on PC, Xbox Series X/S (including on Game Pass) and PS5 this week, so Elder Scrolls fans might want to start making space on their system storage now. I wonder if they'll do a Skyrim remake next.