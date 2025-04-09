How to watch The Triple-i Initiative indie showcase on April 10

It's almost time for The Triple-i Initiative, a gaming showcase for indie publishers and developers. You can watch the stream on The Triple-i Initiative's YouTube channel at 9AM PT / 12PM PT on April 10. It's also available on Twitch, Bilibili and Steam. This presentation is the second annual edition and, based on the teaser video, it looks like we will see an interesting range of games.

The 45-minute or so showcase should include looks at Enshrouded, V Rising and Deep Rock Galactic. Poncle, the studio behind Vampire Survivors is also set to reveal something, alongside other developers like Sloclap. All in all, the stream should include everything from demo drops to release dates for over 30 games.

The team at Engadget is very excited that Balatro publisher Playstack is also planning something for the event. "We had been saving our big announcement for a special showcase," said Marta Matyjewicz, marketing manager at Playstack, in a statement. "We were amazed by the quality of last year's Triple-i, so when the opportunity came to be a part of it, we knew we had to take it."