How to watch Xbox's Toyko Game Show livestream

Xbox is releasing new content this week. This Thursday, September 26, you can catch the Xbox Tokyo Game Show 2024 Broadcast, which will feature announcements from Xbox Game Studios, Activision, Blizzard Entertainment and Bethesda. The broadcast will also feature new games from Xbox's third-party retailers — primarily those based in Asia. Last year's show included a list of new titles coming to Game Pass and first looks at a few games.

The Xbox Tokyo Game Show 2024 Broadcast will be available to watch on Tokyo Game Show's YouTube channel in Japanese, English and a range of other languages. It will also offer audio descriptions in both languages and Japanese and American Sign Language. You might have to wake up pretty early for it, though, as the broadcast airs at 7PM JST, which is 6AM ET or 3AM PT. Anyone based in the UK can catch it at a more reasonable 11AM.