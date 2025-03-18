HyperX's new Cloud III S wireless headset streams Bluetooth audio for 200 hours on a single charge

HyperX just introduced a new wireless headset that can keep rocking for up to 200 hours on a single charge. That's over a week of constant music. The Cloud III S is a followup to 2023's original wireless headset, but brings Bluetooth audio into the mix. The robust battery allows for the aforementioned 200 hours of listening when using Bluetooth.

That metric drops to around 120 hours when streaming audio via a 2.4GHz wireless connection. Just like the original, the headphones ship with a USB dongle for 2.4GHz. However, it can connect without a dongle when using certain newer HP Omen gaming laptops.

HyperX

A long-lasting battery isn't the only innovation the Cloud III S brings to the table. It's also fully customizable, via magnetic ear plates. These are 3D-printed on demand, which is something HyperX has been experimenting with for a while. Users can create and buy these customized 3D-printed ear plates directly from HyperX, but only in select countries.

There's also a removable boom mic for traveling, but that won't impede the ability to take calls or trash talk other gamers. The headphones feature a backup omni-directional mic, which is a nice touch.

The HyperX Cloud III S is expected to hit store shelves in May, but pricing hasn't been solidified yet. For reference, the original Cloud III launched for $170. The new headset will be available in an all-back or black and red.