Indiana Jones and the Great Circle hits Xbox and PC on December 9, PS5 in spring 2025

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is coming to Xbox Series X/S and PC on December 9. It'll be available on Game Pass Ultimate day-one. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is also coming to PlayStation 5, but it's taking the scenic route to Sony's console: It'll hit PS5 in spring 2025.

It's been rumored for a while that The Great Circle — a game developed by Xbox subsidiary MachineGames and published by Xbox — would also come to PS5. Just in February, Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer said The Great Circle was not heading to PS5 or Switch, though a handful of other Xbox properties were making the cross-console leap. That hasn't stopped the rumor mill from spinning, of course.

MachineGames was swept up in Microsoft's acquisition of ZeniMax in 2021, alongside id Software, Arkane and Bethesda Game Studios. In June 2023, Bethesda VP Pete Hines testified in court proceedings that Disney and ZeniMax originally planned to release The Great Circle on multiple platforms, and it only became exclusive to Xbox after Microsoft's purchase of ZeniMax was approved.

Xbox is not required to release The Great Circle on PS5 or any other platform. This whole situation is separate from Microsoft's controversial acquisition of Activision Blizzard, wherein Xbox is legally mandated to release new games like this fall's Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 on competing consoles.

We recently saw a 30-minute hands-off preview of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle and found it to be charming as hell. It's filled with plenty of Nazi punching — and slapping, which is a nice surprise. Read the full preview for more insight.