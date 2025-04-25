Infinity Nikki is coming to Steam and getting a co-op mode

The fashion-forward adventure Infinity Nikki is finally coming to Steam on April 29, complete with its iconic photo mode . The Steam version launches alongside a major update called Bubble Season that brings some new features to the game on all platforms.

First and foremost, Bubble Season will introduce co-op play. This two-player mode lets a pair of friends explore the entire game world. There will be unique co-op puzzles and new escort missions.

The update brings a new area and, of course, a whole bunch of new outfits to collect. Publisher Papergames is also bringing back some old outfits from previous seasons, for those who missed the boat. There's even a new fashion runway gameplay mechanic with new interactions for photo mode.

Finally, Bubble Season adds a new dye mechanic, which changes outfit colors. We don't know exactly how this will work, but it looks to add even more customization options. Again, all of these features will be available on April 29 for PC, mobile and PS5.