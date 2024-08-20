King of Meat preview: A monstrous mash-up of a co-op platformer

What do you get when you make a game influenced by movies like The Running Man and Labyrinth, toss in a bit of flair from professional wrestling (the kind with squared rings, not circular mats) and then throw all that on top of a co-op 3D platformer with user-generated dungeon building? To be honest, I’m not quite sure, but that’s sort of what Amazon Games and developer Glowmade are going for with its next title: King of Meat.

Trying to balance elements from that many properties seems like an impossible task. But after I got a chance to play an early build prior to Gamescom, King of Meat’s world and presentation might be the best thing about it. The game is centered around the Komstruck Koliseum, which is a Battle Royale-esque arena that also serves as the stage for an in-world TV show. Your job is to fight through various stages while helping out your friends and keeping the audience entertained.

Amazon/Glowmade

This is where the WWE inspiration factors in because the audience isn’t simply there for the ambiance, it’s an actual game mechanic. Grabbing gems and beating up foes increases your multiplier, allowing you to earn more points and get higher ranks (like bronze, silver and gold). The better you do and the more bounties you complete (like killing a certain number of specific enemies), the more currency you get, which you can then spend on new weapons, costumes and special attacks called Glory Moves. There’s even an in-game announcer to help keep the hype up.

Stylistically, King of Meat feels like a mix between Fortnite and Castle Crashers (another inspiration for the title), but with a more outlandish and sinister bent. Weapon skins include Cthulhu-like tentacle swords or jagged 8-bit facsimiles while Glory Moves range from silly to shocking, like calling down a giant hoof from the sky or birthing a massive belch to blow enemies away. And behind this over-the-top, energy-drink-fueled facade, there’s a bit of evil lurking in the corners, hinting that the fictional megacorps such as KOMSTRUCT may not be what they seem.

Amazon/Glowmade

As for the gameplay itself, it’s a pretty typical hack-and-slash platformer. You have basic melee attacks using weapons like swords and hammers, a heavier charge-up move, specials and a handy long-ranged sidearm (I used a crossbow, but there’s much more to choose from). You also get a double jump and while there’s some light comboing between moves, from what I saw the game stops short of letting you do more complex things like air juggles. Sadly, this is one of my concerns with the game, because while I only had a chance to play a handful of early levels, it feels like the game’s combat and pacing underdelivers, at least when compared to its over-the-top presentation and visual design.

When playing co-op with four people, there were several times when I just had to stand around while waiting for more enemies to arrive. Jumping across platforms also didn’t feel as tight or responsive compared to a lot of other 3D platformers. And even in the heat of battle, I didn’t get the sense that switching between attacks was much more effective than simply mashing buttons. I also ran into a few bugs where I got stuck in a wall or an enemy disappeared, which prevented our squad from moving on to the next section. That said, this was far from a final build, so hopefully Glowmade can polish things up before release.

Amazon/Glowmade

Unfortunately, I didn’t get a chance to try out any dungeon building, which was a bummer since that’s meant to be a huge draw of the game. Out of the box, there will be a number of pre-made stages and a story campaign. But, similar to titles like Super Mario Maker, Glowmade is counting on users to create even more levels, with some of the lead developers saying “We want to reward players for being interesting.” Glowmade says first-party dungeons are built using the same tools players will get access to. This sort of reminds me of the Trackmania community, where even if you’re not the best racer, you can still make major contributions by creating fun courses, or in this case, dungeons. Cross-platform gameplay and dungeon building will also be supported, so you’ll have plenty of options for co-op.

Amazon/Glowmade

I still haven’t fully decided how I feel about King of Meat. It’s got an interesting premise and during my preview session, there were certainly moments where it felt like it was delivering on the spectacle while also scratching the grab-and-smash itch you tend to search for in hack-and-slash platformers. But at the same time, I wasn’t totally hooked either, possibly due to not being able to experience dungeon-building myself or not having a bigger arsenal of weapons and attacks to play around with. That said, since Glowmade’s founders previously worked at studios including Lionhead and Media Molecule and franchises like Fable and Little Big Planet, it feels like they should have the pedigree needed to properly bring King of Meat into the spotlight.

King of Meat will be available on PC, PS5, Xbox X/S and the Nintendo Switch, though Amazon and Glowmade have yet to set an official release date.