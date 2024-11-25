Mass Effect creator's new studio is shutting down after three years

Humanoid Origin will be shutting down. The three-year-old indie gaming studio, helmed by former BioWare GM and Mass Effect creator Casey Hudson, is the latest casualty in a brutal stretch for game developers and other industry professionals.

In the LinkedIn post announcing the closure, Humanoid Origin said its efforts to shield its team from the industry's woes fell short. "An unexpected shortfall of funding left us unable to sustain operations," the studio wrote.

Hudson formed the studio (then called Humanoid Studios) in 2021 when industry hiring was picking up steam after COVID lockdowns had lifted. He described the startup as a means "to unleash the creative freedom of developers" by "bringing innovation and artistry to players through an all-new IP." Its website celebrated content built around interactive worlds, characters and storytelling while embracing innovation "that feels magical."

Humanoid Origin

The following year, the studio said it was working on a multi-platform AAA game in "an all-new science-fiction universe." IGN noted on Monday that Humanoid Origin was hiring as recently as May of this year.

"We're heartbroken that we will not be able to bring our new science-fiction universe to completion," the studio wrote today. "Our main concern at this time however is for our team, and we are committed to supporting them in their transition to new employment."