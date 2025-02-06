Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater release date leaks on the PlayStation Store

The release date for arguably one of the most anticipated games around has emerged, albeit in low-key fashion. According to an apparent leak on the PlayStation Store — perhaps about as official as you can get without a splashy announcement elsewhere — Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is set to arrive on August 28. It's scheduled to hit PC and Xbox Series X/S as well as PS5.

Sony had scrubbed the release date from the game's store page (which now only bears a release window of 2025) by the time of publication. A trailer for the remake of Hideo Kojima's Metal Gear Solid 3 was hosted on Sony's servers and also leaked. That featured the August 28 date too.

It's not the first time that a game or its release date have come to light in exactly this way. We first received official word of The Last of Us Part 1 , a remake of the first game in the series for PS5 and PC, in similar fashion a few years ago. The same thing happened with the remaster of the sequel .

It's possible that Sony was preparing things behind the scenes ahead of a coordinated release date announcement for MGS Delta: Snake Eater. Given that a State of Play showcase is rumored to be taking place next week, it seems likely that the reveal was scheduled to take place then. But a release date that temporarily appeared on the PS Store — which was backed up by a trailer — is as clear an indicator as any that the remake will arrive this summer.