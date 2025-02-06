Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater release date leaks on the PlayStation Store
Sony disclosed the August 28 date ahead of a rumored State of Play.
The release date for arguably one of the most anticipated games around has emerged, albeit in low-key fashion. According to on the PlayStation Store — perhaps about as official as you can get without a splashy announcement elsewhere — is set to arrive on August 28. It's scheduled to hit PC and Xbox Series X/S as well as PS5.
Sony had scrubbed the release date from the game's store page (which now only bears a release window of 2025) by the time of publication. for the remake of Hideo Kojima's was hosted on Sony's servers and also leaked. That featured the August 28 date too.
It's not the first time that a game or its release date have come to light in exactly this way. We first received official word of , a remake of the first game in the series for PS5 and PC, a few years ago. The same thing happened with the .
It's possible that Sony was preparing things behind the scenes ahead of a coordinated release date announcement for MGS Delta: Snake Eater. Given that a State of Play showcase is rumored to be taking place next week, it seems likely that the reveal was scheduled to take place then. But a release date that temporarily appeared on the PS Store — which was backed up by a trailer — is as clear an indicator as any that the remake will arrive this summer.