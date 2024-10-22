Metal Slug Tactics finally arrives on November 5

The return of Metal Slug is almost upon us. It's been three years since spin-off Metal Slug Tactics was unveiled . After some delays , the game finally has a firm release date of November 5.

Rather than the classic run-and-gun gameplay of the original games, Metal Slug Tactics takes a more methodical approach to the action. As the name suggests, it's a tactical RPG. It does retain the pixel art look of the old games, though. Metal Slug Tactics is billed as both an homage to its predecessors and a new spin on the series, with some roguelite elements designed to boost replayability.

In their latest trailer, developer Leikir Studio and publisher Dotemu provide a fresh look at the game. It reveals three additional characters who appeared in earlier games from original publisher SNK in Clark Still, Ralf Jones and Leona Heidern.

The last new mainline game, Metal Slug 7, debuted in 2008. Since Metal Slug Tactics was announced, a couple of other spin-offs have arrived in the form of mobile titles Metal Slug: Commander and Metal Slug: Awakening, which later came to PC. However, this one is bound for PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One.