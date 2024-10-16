Microsoft removes the $1 Xbox Game Pass trial just before Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

This isn’t the first time something like this has happened, as Microsoft also did the same before Starfield’s release.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is just around the corner, with a release date of October 25, and Microsoft has temporarily removed the $1 Xbox Game Pass 14-day trial from stores —‚ again. Some gamers may remember that Microsoft pulled a similar stunt last year just before Starfield’s release. Essentially, this keeps players from trying out a big new release like Black Ops 6 without paying for a full subscription.

The trial’s removal happened on October 8, but it was only caught by The Verge today. The most likely primary reason is to prevent gamers from playing through the campaign without paying the full price. Of course, even millions of $1 sales wouldn’t be profitable for Microsoft.

A decision like this isn’t without reasons, as Microsoft is hoping to increase the number of Game Pass subscriptions. Since the number of new subscribers over the last two years has slowed, Microsoft hopes that removing the trial forces gamers to purchase a full Game Pass plan to enjoy Black Ops 6.

The Game Pass trial isn’t back yet, so those who want to dip their toes into the water before plunging in will have to wait. It’s also good to remember that the trial used to be for a whole month before its current 14-day form.