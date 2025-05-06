Minecraft ended virtual reality support today

Minecraft is no longer (officially) available on virtual and mixed reality platforms. The change was confirmed in today's patch notes for the game's Bedrock edition following an announcement from developer Mojang in October. Those fall patch notes suggested that the platforms would be removed in March, so players who favored VR wound up getting a few extra weeks to fully immerse themselves in their blocky worlds.

Removing entire platforms isn't a choice game devs make lightly. Especially when Minecraft's player base still numbers in the hundreds of millions at any given time, it seems unlikely that Mojang would take away virtual and mixed reality unless it wouldn't cause a serious disruption for its many fans. There are still plenty of critically received games that make VR ownership worthwhile (Beat Saber, anyone?), but a title as major as Minecraft abandoning the hardware isn't a great look.