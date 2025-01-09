Modders turn Doom into a classic art gallery

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There's more nuance to Doomguy than him just being a fella who eradicates hellspawn with the BFG. He's quite the art connoisseur as well — or at least that's what a new Doom mod might have you believe.

Modders Filippo Meozzi and Liam Stone turned E1M1, the first map in the original game, into an interactive art gallery. Doom: The Gallery Experience, which is a free browser game on Itch.io and Newgrounds, sees Doomguy wielding a glass of wine or can of beer as he peruses classic works of art, collects cash and listens to Johann Sebastian Bach's "Suite No. 1 in G major."

"Doom: The Gallery Experience was created as an art piece designed to parody the wonderfully pretentious world of gallery openings," the game's Itch.io page reads. "In this experience, you will be able to walk around and appreciate some fine art while sipping some wine and enjoying the complimentary hors d'oeuvres in the beautifully renovated and re-imagined E1M1 of id Software's Doom (1993)."

You can use the cash to buy items like socks and a tote from the gift shop, and munch on hors d'oeuvres to fill up a cheese meter (there's one for drinks too). Doomguy even sports a pair of fashionable glasses here.

When you interact with artworks such as Jacopo da Sellaio's Scenes from the Story of the Argonauts or Piero di Cosimo's The Return from the Hunt, you'll see a link to the relevant Metropolitan Museum of Art webpage. Alternatively, Doomguy might tell you he doesn't want to look at a particular piece anymore. Maybe he just wants to get back to shooting demons. Same, Doomguy, same.