Monument Valley 3 is out today for your puzzling pleasure

Monument Valley 3 is out today. As teased in the fall, the latest installment in the spatial puzzle series is available on Android and iOS today exclusively as part of Netflix Games, meaning you can play it for free with no advertisements or microtransactions as long as you have a subscription to the streaming service.

As with the previous two games, Monument Valley 3 is a lush, meditative experience about perspective. The levels have always taken their cues from mind-bending artists like M.C. Escher, where pathways don't follow the laws of physics. There is a new layer with the addition of a sailboat for freely moving between the sections, but the puzzles are still the core of the game. So are the vibes. It's got great ambient music and the art is as gorgeous as ever.