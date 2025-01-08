Motorbunny’s PlayMate lets your console (kinda) control your vibe

The following article discusses adult themes.

There was a legend in my high school about turning your PlayStation 2 into an ersatz vibrator by creating a custom skate park in Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3. Build a circular grind rail, turn off the ability to fall, jump on it and your DualShock would launch into a never ending frenzy of haptic feedback. It's an idea the team at Motorbunny is taking to its logical conclusion, adding a wireless controller for its eponymous ride on sex toy that can connect to a DualSense controller. Its pitch is that you'll be able to combine getting your game on with getting off. And yes, I am ashamed for writing that sentence.

The company was at CES 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada, showing off PlayMate, its wireless dongle that can control the beefy saddle-style toy. In its demo, the PlayMate was plugged into the USB-C port on the back of a DualSense controlling a PS5 playing Rocket League. Except there's no way to pull the haptics data from the DualSense, or any other gaming handset, for that matter. Instead, it'll pick up on the vibrations the controller gives out and relay those, via Bluetooth, to the device. In addition, the built-in gyroscope will also pick up on when you pitch and tilt your controller, using that information to up the intensity of the Motorbunny. This isn't as good as the Tony Hawk plan from 2001, but will at least enable some folks to merge both of their hobbies at the same time.

PlayMate is one of a suite of products the company is releasing, including a series of less expensive vibes under the Fluffer label. This is a sub-brand designed to tie in the worlds of gaming and sex, with the app even having some arcade games that you can use to control your toys. In one demo, there was a Flappy Bird clone that would increase the intensity of the vibration the longer you were able to keep the bird in the air. Sadly the company wasn't ready to share details of pricing and availability just yet, but said a whole host of products would be hitting the market in the following months.

Update Jan 9, 5:40pm: Clarified how PlayMate pulls vibration data from a console controller.