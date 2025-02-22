The creator of My Friend Pedro has a new game on the way, and it looks amazingly weird

There's a lot to take in in the announcement trailer for Shotgun Cop Man: the wide-bodied, thumb-headed protagonist; Satan in the style of Handsome Squidward; a demon boss with a lethal fart(?) stream; intense, action-heavy platforming with shotgun-based movement. The upcoming new game from DeadToast Entertainment, the solo developer behind My Friend Pedro, looks absolutely unhinged. Its hero's core mission? "Go to Hell, arrest Satan."

Publisher Devolver Digital dropped the trailer on Friday, and while there's no firm release date just yet, it's slated to come out sometime this year. The game is described as a "punchy, crunchy, son-of-a-gun precision platformer." But rather than jumping between platforms, players will rely on shotgun blasts to propel themselves and mow down enemies. The main campaign has about 150 levels, and there will be a built-in level editor so players can create and share custom levels.

Shotgun Cop Man will be available for PC and Nintendo Switch once it's released. You can download the demo from Steam now to get a taste of the action.