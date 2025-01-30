Netflix is the exclusive home of WWE's 2K fighting game on mobile

If there are two things Netflix has been pushing over the last couple years its live sports and games. A large part of this initiative has come through its partnership with WWE to stream live shows. But, starting fall 2025, Netflix subscribers will also be getting exclusive access to WWE 2K video games on mobile.

The WWE 2K series first launched 25 years ago and has remained extremely popular. Now, the organization is leaning further into its partnership with Netflix to give the streamer unique access.

This announcement comes shortly after Monday Night Raw, WWE's flagship show, began weekly live streams on Netflix in the US, UK, Latin America, Canada and more. It's the first time in over 30 years that the show hasn't aired on a linear TV network. Netflix is reportedly paying WWE $5 billion over 10 years for the ability to air Monday Night Raw and other WWE programs.

WWE 2K will join over 100 games currently available in Netflix's library. It also won't require ads or in-app purchases. Subscribers can also check out some of the best games on Netflix include Kentucky Route Zero, Triviaverse and Before Your Eyes.