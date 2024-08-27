Neva will break your heart on October 15

We called Neva a "grand achievement in emotional game design" in our June preview, and the latest trailer makes that clearer than ever. And now, thanks to the latest Nintendo Direct stream, we know it'll arrive on October 15th on the Switch, alongside the PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X and S. Developed by Nomada Studio, the creators of the acclaimed Gris, Neva looks like it'll deliver plenty of action alongside potential heartbreak.

"Neva chronicles the story of Alba, a young woman bound to a curious wolf cub following a traumatic encounter with dark forces," the trailer's description reads. "Together they embark on a perilous journey through a once-beautiful world as it slowly decays around them."

"I’m convinced that every preview of Neva (including this one) will mention how quickly and easily the game will make players cry, and I want to take a moment to recognize the magnitude of this achievement," Engadget's Jessica Conditt wrote in her hands-on preview. "The bond that Nomada Studio have built between Neva and Alba is incredibly powerful, and this type of emotional connection doesn’t just happen when you put an animal and a human in the same scene."