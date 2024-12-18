Nifty survival horror game Pacific Drive is getting turned into a TV show

The survival horror indie hit Pacific Drive is getting turned into a TV show, according to a report by Variety . Director James Wan, who is best known for Saw and Aquaman, has scooped up the rights to the game, though that's about all we know. There's no casting news yet, or even information as to which streamer or network it will premiere on. It's time to play the waiting game.

Pacific Drive is certainly a unique take on the survival horror genre. It's a first-person driving sim that tasks players with exploring a supernatural version of the wilds of Washington. It's like Twin Peaks, if it was set entirely in the driver's side of a beat-up station wagon. The game has been lauded since its release back in February, securing a nomination for Best Debut Indie Game at The Game Awards, among other accolades.

We are in something of a golden age for video game adaptations. Peacock's Twisted Metal was surprisingly decent and the Fallout show was a legit phenomenon . The Super Mario Bros. Movie was one of the biggest animated hits of all time and Sonic the Hedgehog now leads an entire cinematic universe . Let us also not forget The Last of Us, Arcane and Five Nights at Freddy's. Let us do forget Borderlands .