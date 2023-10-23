The best Nintendo Switch controllers for 2025

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Whether you're a casual player or a competitive gamer, finding the right controller can make all the difference when playing Switch games. While the Joy-Con controllers that come with the console are versatile, they're not always the most comfortable for long sessions — especially if you're diving into fast-paced action titles or competitive multiplayer matches. With the Switch 2 on the horizon, now's a great time to pick up one of the best Nintendo Switch controllers to upgrade your current gaming experience.

From wireless controllers with Hall effect joysticks to fight sticks and gamepads with customizable RGB lighting, there are plenty of options that go beyond the standard setup. If you prefer precise aiming in shooters or smoother control in racing games, a rechargeable controller with a high-quality analog stick can make a big difference. Some models even come with extra features like motion control for more immersive gameplay or a charging dock to keep everything powered up and ready to go. Whether you're playing on a Switch OLED, the standard model or planning ahead for Nintendo's next-gen console, we've rounded up the best controllers for every type of player.

Best Switch controllers for 2025

Nintendo Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons Connectivity: Bluetooth 3.0 | Max battery life: 20 hours | Weight: 49g/52.1g | Supported platforms: Nintendo Switch | Rumble: Yes | Motion: Yes Often the best controller is the one you have, and the Joy-Cons are versatile and cute. But, if you bought a Switch at launch, chances are your controllers are suffering from that dreaded "drift" problem. You can get them fixed, but it doesn't hurt to pick up an extra pair regardless. They come in bright colors like bright pink and pastel green to match your personal style – I snagged the blue and yellow ones and I absolutely adore how my Switch looks in handheld mode now. And they're far less likely to suffer from drift. See at Amazon

Engadget Nintendo Switch Pro Controller $69.00 Connectivity: Bluetooth 3.0 | Max battery life: 40 hours | Weight: 246g | Supported platforms: Nintendo Switch | Rumble: Yes | Motion: Yes Sometimes you just want a standard controller to play your favorite action titles. By "standard," we mean something like you'd get packed in with an Xbox, with grips for the heels of your hands, shoulder buttons and triggers, two thumb sticks, a set of four buttons on the right and a D-pad on the left. Nintendo knows that, which is why it created the Pro Controller. This first-party gamepad pairs easily with the Switch and features a D-pad on the left, while still maintaining features like the infrared sensor and HD rumble functionality that might go missing on third-party alternatives. The only downside of the Nintendo Switch Pro controller is the $70 price, but avid players of titles like Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will appreciate the refined hardware and increased comfort. See at Amazon

8Bitdo 8Bitdo Pro 2 Bluetooth Controller Connectivity: Bluetooth 4.0, USB-C | Max battery life: 20 hours | Weight: 228g | Supported platforms: Nintendo Switch, Steam, Windows, Android, Apple, Raspberry Pi | Rumble: Yes | Motion: Yes If you'd prefer to kit out your system with a PlayStation-style controller, then you can't go wrong with this retro-style gamepad that copies the general button layout of a classic SNES controller in a variety of colors. Even though it's retro-styled, it's not old fashioned in any way. It has lots of modern features, like twin thumb sticks, palm grips, back buttons, control remapping and even sensitivity adjustments. It's the Swiss Army knife of Switch controllers – or any system, since it's also compatible with Windows, Mac, Android, Raspberry Pi and even the Steam Deck. Even non-Switch players should keep this gamepad in their toolkit. See at Amazon

8Bitdo 8Bitdo Sn30 Pro Wireless Bluetooth Controller Connectivity: Bluetooth 4.0, USB-C | Max battery life: 18 hours | Weight: 114g | Supported platforms: Nintendo Switch, Steam, Windows, Android, Apple | Rumble: Yes | Motion: Yes The Switch Online service ensures that retro fans will have plenty to play, thanks to its ever-expanding library of NES, Super NES, Game Boy and, if you shell out for the Expansion Pack, Nintendo 64, SEGA Genesis and Game Boy Advance titles. It's a lot, so you might want a controller specifically suited to the task. For that we recommend the SN30 Pro, which is shaped like an SNES gamepad but adds dual thumbsticks and wireless connectivity for an easy and comfortable retro-gaming experience. It offers all the childhood nostalgia you could want while still giving you the benefit of modern conveniences. See at Amazon

8Bitdo 8Bitdo Lite SE Bluetooth Gamepad Connectivity: Bluetooth, USB-C | Max battery life: 18 hours | Weight: 90g | Supported platforms: Nintendo Switch, Apple | Rumble: Yes | Motion: Yes Not all gamers have the same level of mobility in their hands, making "standard" controllers hard to use. The Lite SE puts all the buttons on the face so you can lay it down on a table instead of holding it in a death claw. It even has grips on the underside so it doesn't slide around during frantic play. This controller is definitely worth having to ensure that all your friends and family can join in the fun, and it even works with systems beyond the Switch, including iPad, Mac and Apple TV. See at Amazon

Nintendo GameCube Controller Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Edition $69 Connectivity: Wired | Max battery life: N/A | Weight: 357g | Supported platforms: Nintendo Switch, GameCube | Rumble: No | Motion: No While the 8BitDo controllers are awesome for their versatility, for some players nothing but the utmost historical accuracy will do. Nintendo's recreation of its classic GameCube controller uses a USB-C connection, but otherwise it feels exactly like you remember, from the button arrangement to the stellar build quality. For some, this is the only way to play Smash Bros, but even folks who play other types of games like Pikmin 1+2 might find this a welcome blast of nostalgia. See at Amazon

PowerA PowerA Wireless GameCube Style Controller Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0 | Max battery life: 30 hours | Weight: 210g | Supported platforms: Nintendo Switch | Rumble: No | Motion: No If the price of the official GameCube gamepad is too rich for your blood, or you prefer something wireless, PowerA's controllers are pretty great too. They offer solid build quality, responsive buttons and even come in a variety of colors if you're style-conscious. It's the closest you'll get to an old-school Wavebird experience short of plugging a few RF dongles into a GameCube adapter. And you'll definitely appreciate it with so many GameCube classics being reissued on the Switch, like Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles, Baten Kaitos, Metroid Prime Remastered, Tales of Symphonia and even Ty the Tasmanian Tiger. It's a pretty great time to be a GameCube fan. See at Amazon

HORI HORI D-Pad Controller Connectivity: Bluetooth 3.0 | Max battery life: 20 hours | Weight: 67g | Supported platforms: Nintendo Switch | Rumble: Yes | Motion: Yes If you play mostly in handheld mode, a standalone controller isn't going to do you much good. Fortunately, HORI makes its own Joy-Con like peripherals you can slide right in place in your system. If all you really want is a d-pad for old school gaming, the HORI d-pad does exactly that, replacing the small constellation of buttons on the left Joy-Con with a reliable d-pad. And it's pretty affordable too, since you only have to buy one instead of a full pair. But at under $30, you might find yourself picking up a few extra anyway, especially if you're suffering from the dreaded Joy-Con drift. See at Amazon

Hori Hori Nintendo Switch Split Pad Pro Connectivity: Bluetooth 3.0 | Max battery life: 20 hours | Weight: 80g (each) | Supported platforms: Nintendo Switch | Rumble: No | Motion: No For those players looking for a more premium, Steam Deck-esque experience with their Switch in handheld mode, the Split Pad Pro adds in a contoured, easy-to-grip back, a d-pad on the left, and even turbo buttons. And it's available in a bunch of fun colors and designs – if you wanted to show off your love of Pokémon, Mega Man, Sonic or even old school Pac-Man, HORI has you covered. It's nice to know that even handheld gamers can still get a higher-end accessory experience. See at Amazon