Cyberpunk 2077 and Split Fiction are third-party launch titles for Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo is today laying out the goodies for the Switch 2, which includes the third-party titles available at launch. The roster may be small, but it includes a number of notable titles from the current generation, trimmed and polished to work on the new hardware. That includes Cyberpunk: 2077, Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition, Street Fighter 6, Hitman: World of Assassination and Split Fiction. EA has also committed to putting whatever the hell we pretend to call FIFA these days EA Sports FC as well as this year’s Madden. There’s also a Bravely Default: Flying Fairy HD remaster and Yakuza 0: Director’s Cut plus a tweaked version of Hogwarts: Legacy. Fortnite will also be available on the console on release day.

The breadth and depth of titles available on day one is testament both to the fact there are plenty of good titles in the air right now, and that the Switch 2 must be fairly easy for developers to work with.