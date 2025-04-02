FromSoftware's The Duskbloods is a steampunk vampire adventure coming exclusively to Switch 2 in 2026

If you were hoping for Bloodborne 2, I have good and bad news. This isn't that, because that' Sony thing. However, FromSoftware's new game, coming to the Switch 2, looks to borrow a lot of the gothic cues and style of Bloodborne.

The Duskbloods leans into a slightly more Steampunk style too, with what appears to be steam-powered automatons. There are also vampire shenanigans, a man with an axe in a pyjama onesie, a dinosaur and a rune-covered rodent. In short, there's lots of mystery, lots of violence and some magic, too.

In today's brief trailer, we saw one of the characters leap into a busy Victorian cityscape, toured some shady churches and got a glimpse of a huge beast that we'll probably need to slay. We also got teases of several characters wielding different weapons and attack patterns.

For now, The Duskbloods doesn't have a specific release date; it will land on Nintendo's new console sometime in 2026.

