Life is Strange: Double Exposure comes to Nintendo Switch today

Nintendo Switch players, you can get Life is Strange: Double Exposure on your console starting today. Square Enix says the game, which been available on the Xbox Series X|S, PC and PlayStation 5 since October 29, comes later than the other versions because it has been "meticulously ported" for the Switch. Its lighting system has been rebuilt and its assets have been optimized so that they'd perform well and run smoothly in both docked and handheld modes.

Double Exposure picks up from the events of the first game and revolves around the original Life is Strange protagonist Max Caulfield. Max is older in this newer installment and now has the power to shift between two different timelines. In Double Exposure, Max's best friend Safi was murdered and found dead in the snow. She then uses her powers to investigate Safi's murder, mainly to solve the crime in one timeline and to prevent it from happening in the other timeline where her friend remains alive.

The digital version of Life is Strange: Double Exposure will be available today, November 19, at 8am PST/11am EST. You can get the base version with the full game, the Deluxe Edition with two additional outfits for Max and the Ultimate Edition with five additional outfits (including a Final Fantasy VII outfit pack), as well as a cat companion for the protagonist. Square Enix will release a physical version on January 28, 2025, which is now also available for pre-order.