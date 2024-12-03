NES Tetris is coming to the Nintendo Switch Online library this month
Finally!
This is not a drill, people: Tetris for the NES will join the Nintendo Switch Online library on December 12. Nintendo of America this exciting arrival out of the blue today on X. The NES port of Tetris initially launched all the way back in 1989, so it's been a very long time coming for this classic title to return to Nintendo hardware.
That's not to say there haven't been many other ways to get your tetrimino fix. Tetris is a perennially popular puzzle game, with many official releases and plenty of knockoffs. And plenty of them, like the dazzling Tetris Effect, are extremely good. But the NES version is the one most frequently hailed as the best of the bunch. It's the iteration primarily used in the fascinating , and even after more than three decades, a player only just managed to by, well, breaking its little computer brain. For those of us who missed out on the NES era, or those whose NES hardware bit the dust long ago, finally having a modern-day way to play this iconic version of Tetris is very exciting news.
The Switch Online service has gotten a couple notable updates in the past few weeks. A of Sega Genesis games joined the online Switch library, and Nintendo also released app for members of the subscription plan. While that's all well and good, the really exciting development will be the hotly anticipated announcement of the , expected in March.