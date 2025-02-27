New Pokémon Legends: Z-A trailer reveals an absolutely massive version of Lumiose City

Game Freak held a Pokémon Presents livestream today and we finally got a good look at Pokémon Legends: Z-A . The new trailer for the follow-up to the well-received Pokémon Legends: Arceus reveals the massive Lumiose City, which first appeared in Pokémon X and Y all the way back in 2013. It's a bustling metropolis filled with skyscrapers, and a far cry from the serene countryside of Arceus.

The trailer spotlighted the three starter Pokémon players will be able to choose from. They include the gen 2 starters Chikorita and Totodile and the gen 5 starter Tepig. We also got a better look at the gameplay elements, and they seem like something of a hybrid between the real-time capture mechanics of Arceus and the old-school turn-based gameplay of traditional Pokémon titles.

Pokémon Legends: Z-A will also bring back Mega Evolutions, which turn regular pocket monsters into superpowered monstrosities with temporary stat boosts. This mechanic, just like Z-A's location, was first introduced in Pokémon X and Y.

We have a bit longer to wait for this one. The game doesn't come out until the end of the year. It's also being released for the original Switch, despite the fact that the Switch 2 will most likely be on store shelves by that point. However, long-time readers may remember that the Switch 2 is backwards compatible, so it'll run on both machines.

Game Freak also showed off a new game called Pokémon Champions, which is a cross-platform battle sim. Today's Pokémon Presents livestream celebrated the 29th birthday of the franchise. Happy birthday, cute pets we force to live inside of tiny balls and fight to the death!