Nintendo announces upgraded Switch 2 editions of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom

Nintendo won't let you escape two of its most critically-acclaimed games ever. It's announced there will be Switch 2 versions of both Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom. Both titles will benefit from the next-gen console's increased power, with enhanced framerates and resolution during play, as well as HDR support for deeper colors and contrast. Nintendo wasn't specific on the difference between handheld and TV play just yet, but we know the new console will feature several resolutions for play, from 1080p through to 4K.

The Switch 2 is also capable of up to 120 FPS, so you're likely to see a difference. For reference, Tears of the Kingdom on the original Switch was locked at 30 FPS in both the Switch's handheld and TV modes.

Also, the new mobile Switch App will have new Zelda-specific features for these new editions. It can turn your smartphone into a (sort-of) Sheikah Slate. It'll guide you around maps with voiced directions, and you'll be able to share your creations with QR codes so that others can create your Mad Max destruction machines in their games.

And if you're a Switch Online subscriber with the Expansion pack, you'll get both upgraded iterations for free, provided you own the originals.

