Nintendo is going after the person behind last year’s massive Pokémon leak

Nintendo is going after the leaker behind last year's massive Pokémon data breach , according to a report by Polygon . The company has asked a California court to force Discord to give up the identity of the person behind the leak, who goes by the name "GameFreakOUT" on the platform.

Nintendo wants Discord to release the name, address, phone number and email address of the leaker. It said in a subpoena that the person uploaded "confidential materials not released to the public" to a Discord server called FreakLeak. After that, the leaked materials reached every nook-and-cranny of the Internet.

These materials included source codes, early character designs, references to an upcoming MMO and transcripts of design meetings. There was even information about an unreleased Detective Pikachu sequel and other planned Pokémon movies. The data breach included so much data that it's become known as the "Teraleak" on the internet, referring to the sheer breadth and scope of the leaked materials.

Babe wake up, a new Pokémon beta video from the Teraleak just dropped! ▶️ A Deep Dive Into Pokemon Sword & Shield's Scrapped Content [ Full video link in the first reply ] pic.twitter.com/G8pEzWDCHQ — Centro LEAKS (@CentroLeaks) April 17, 2025

As of this writing, Discord hasn't publicly addressed the request. We've reached out to the company and will update this post when we hear back. If the platform complies with Nintendo's request, it's likely that "GameFreakOUT" will face a lawsuit.