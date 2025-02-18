Nintendo is killing its Gold Points loyalty program

In 2018, Nintendo introduced Gold Points , which were earned when you purchased Switch games, either physical cartridges or digitally from the Nintendo eShop. While you needed many purchases to redeem something substantial, you still saved a few dollars regardless if you get a cheaper title or something more expensive. Unfortunately, Nintendo announced that you won't be able to earn Gold Points after 9:30 PM PDT on March 24 if you buy digital copies of games.

All eShop purchases made after that time won't earn Gold Points anymore, though pre-orders for content made before then will still earn Gold Points as long as the pre-order is put in before the deadline. The points will be awarded within the day after each processed transaction.

It's more tricky for physical releases. If you buy a game released on or before March 24, you still earn Gold Points even after that day, but only for games bought within a year of their release dates. Naturally, physical versions of games released after March 24, 2025, won't let you earn any Gold Points. It's also worth noting that Nintendo awards significantly fewer Gold points for physical purchases.

Most people are likely unaware, but you can earn Gold Points by shopping at the Nintendo New York store. This will remain the case until March 24, and the rules for physical releases mentioned above apply after checkout.