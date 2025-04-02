Nintendo is prioritizing Switch Online subscribers in its Switch 2 pre-orders

It's almost time to pre-order the Nintendo Switch 2, now that we finally know how much it'll cost, when it comes out, some of the games it's getting, and the fact that you can use the new Joy-Con as a mouse, even on top of your pants. The Nintendo Switch 2 costs $450, it comes out on June 5, and pre-orders are set to go live on Wednesday, April 9. If you're pre-ordering from a third-party retailer, your best bet is to make an extra cup of coffee that morning and get your clicking fingers ready — an exact time for pre-orders to activate hasn't been announced yet, but it'll likely be around 9AM ET, as these things often are.

If you're ordering directly from Nintendo, things will work a little differently.

Nintendo's US and Canada purchasing site asks interested customers to register to receive an emailed invitation to order the Switch 2. These invites will start going out on May 8, giving each recipient 72 hours to complete their purchase. The fine print clarifies that invites will be sent first to people who meet the following criteria as of April 2, 2025:

They've purchased any Nintendo Switch Online membership

They've had any paid NSO membership for a minimum of 12 months

They've opted in to share gameplay data and have logged at least 50 hours of total play time

Registrants who fit these criteria will be included in the priority group and receive email invites in the initial batches. All other hopeful customers will get in line on a first-come, first-served basis behind them. The UK pre-order guidelines are similar.

On the negative side, this means folks who have opted out of Nintendo's data-sharing program or never used NSO will be lumped in with the non-priority group, even if they've played their Switch every day for the past eight years. This also makes it harder for non-playing people to pre-order a Switch 2 from Nintendo as a surprise for a friend or family member. That's a bummer.

On the positive side, this seems to be Nintendo's attempt to thwart scalpers, and it should be an effective roadblock. It'll simply be harder for profit hunters to receive the initial batch of Switch 2 consoles directly from Nintendo, which should curtail the influx of price-jacked resales — at least a little bit, and at least for a little while.

On the most positive side, this is a nice, unexpected benefit for people with a track record of actually playing the Switch. Sure, the benefit is simply enabling them to more easily spend their money on Nintendo products, but as far as capitalistic ploys go, this one's pretty kind.

That said, retailers including Gamestop, Walmart and Best Buy won't have these restrictions on pre-orders, so things should operate as usual there. This means you won't have to prove you're a Real Gamer in order to pre-order a Switch 2 from a third-party store, but neither will the scalpers.