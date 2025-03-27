Nintendo Today! app will provide updates on games, events and the Switch 2

Nintendo is cutting out the middle man (us). In Thursday's Nintendo Direct presentation, the company announced its new smartphone app, Nintendo Today!, that will provide daily updates on games, characters and events. These tidbits might show up as videos, comic strips or quick break downs.

The app also has an animated calendar that is customizable to themes from some of Nintendo's biggest titles, like The Legend of Zelda, Super Mario and Animal Crossing. Plus, it will include a schedule of events based on categories you choose or your favorite games. Similarly, you can add a widget to your home screen and then add art from one of Nintendo's game series.

These news blasts will soon include more information on the Nintendo Switch 2. The company is holding a separate Nintendo Direct on April 2 just for the new system and will subsequently share updates on it and its games on the app.

Anyone with a Nintendo account can access Nintendo Today! app on an iOS or Android device. It should be available to download today.