Nintendo warns its own preorder invites may arrive after Switch 2 launch

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If you were hoping to avoid the chaos that has accompanied the Switch 2 launch by pre-ordering directly from Nintendo, that may not make it arrive any faster. In an update on its website, Nintendo says that it's seeing "very high demand" for the console, so "your invitation email may arrive after the Nintendo Switch 2 launch" set for June 5th. That may delay the shipment until after that date as well, the company said.

Nintendo opened the ability to "register your interest" for purchasing a Switch 2 earlier in Japan and a staggering 2.2 million people applied to pre-order the console. It's now making the same offer to North American users and had initially promised to send out the first batch of pre-order invitations on May 8th. For at least some people, that may now slip nearly a month or more.

Nintendo suggested visiting its launch partners, but as we've seen so far, that process has also been challenging. So far, Amazon doesn't even have an order page for the Switch 2 and customers are having trouble ordering from other retailers like Walmart, Target and Best Buy. At this point, it feels pretty unlikely that you're going to find one today, but don't give up hope.

Should you wish to apply to pre-order, beware that Nintendo hasn't made the process easy, likely to dissuade scalpers. You must have a purchased a Nintendo Switch Online membership yourself, have had any paid Nintendo Switch Online membership for at least 12 months, have opted in to share gameplay data and have at least 50 total gameplay hours.

Nintendo delayed the original launch date from April 9 to April 24 due to concerns over Trump's tariffs. It remains to be seen whether Nintendo underestimated Switch 2 demand in other territories like the US as much as it did for Japan — but given the current frenzy, that seems likely. To see full details on how to pre-order, check Engadget's article with all the details.