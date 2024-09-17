Nintendo will sell cheaper Switch Mario Kart bundles in October

Nintendo has announced a couple of new Switch bundles in time for this year's upcoming holiday shopping season. Starting in October, it will sell Switch consoles bundled with a download code for the digital version of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and a 12-month Switch Online Individual membership, which will give you access to classic NES, Super NES and Game Boy titles. The basic Switch system bundle with red and blue Joy-Cons will set you back $300. Nintendo already has an existing Switch-Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle, but it's selling for $360 and only comes with three months of Switch Online subscription instead of 12.

The company will also sell an OLED model bundle with the same inclusions as the basic one for $350, $10 less than what the current package with the non-OLED system costs. Nintendo's OLED model has a bigger screen than the standard model with better battery life. There's no time limit to get the bundles, but both options will only be available from the My Nintendo Store and in select retail stores until supplies last.

Nintendo could announce the next-gen Switch as soon as later this month. Based on previous reports, the new Switch will likely be fully backwards compatible for both digital and physical games. It is, of course, expected to have a more powerful processor than the first Switch, which was released way back in 2017, and could have 8GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The console is also expected to support NVIDIA's DLSS upscaling technology that would give the console the power to render games internally at a low resolution while producing a high-resolution output. It could either have an 8-inch display LCD display or a 7-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, as well. The next-gen Switch will most likely be released sometime in 2025, though, and will not be available to purchase as a gift for others or yourself these holidays.

This article contains affiliate links; if you click such a link and make a purchase, we may earn a commission.