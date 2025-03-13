Nintendo's San Francisco store will open on May 15

Nintendo has set the date for its second US store to set up shop. Following the announcement last year, Nintendo's brick and mortar location in San Francisco will open its doors on May 15. The opening is happening almost exactly two decades after Nintendo launched its first US store, which is in New York City's Rockefeller Plaza.

The San Francisco business "will offer a unique shopping experience filled with Nintendo's characters, worlds and exclusive products including accessories, apparel, home goods and souvenirs available only at this location," according to the press release . The jury's still out on whether the Switch 2 will be on the store's shelves when it opens.