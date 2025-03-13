Nintendo's San Francisco store will open on May 15
It only took 20 years for the US to get a second shop.
Nintendo has set the date for its second US store to set up shop. Following the last year, Nintendo's brick and mortar location in San Francisco will open its doors on May 15. The opening is happening almost exactly two decades after Nintendo launched its first US store, which is in New York City's Rockefeller Plaza.
The San Francisco business "will offer a unique shopping experience filled with Nintendo's characters, worlds and exclusive products including accessories, apparel, home goods and souvenirs available only at this location," according to the . The jury's still out on whether the will be on the store's shelves when it opens.
In true Nintendo fashion, the company is hosting a for fans who want to attend the store's grand opening in grand style. One lucky person will win a four-day trip to San Francisco with up to two guests, including a tour of the store during the launch event.