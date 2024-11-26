The Chinese version of the Nintendo Switch won’t be able to access the eShop in 2026

If you didn't know, Tencent (which is, among other things, the world's biggest video game vendor) is the one that brought the Nintendo Switch to China in 2019. These Chinese versions of the console have access to fewer games, and they also can't connect with consoles from outside China. Before long, these consoles will get significantly less useful: Nintendo announced that owners won't be able to buy any games from the eShop starting March 31, 2026. Downloads and code redemption services will end on May 15, 2026.

Fortunately, all other online features won't be affected, and Nintendo is throwing in a bonus for owners. Between November 27, 2024 and March 31, 2026, all verified Chinese Nintendo Switch consoles can use WeChat to redeem up to four games, including Mario: Kart 8 Deluxe, Kirby: Star Allies, Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu! and Pokemon: Let's Go, Eevee!

Just in case you're looking to get a cheap Chinese Switch for games, you likely won't be able to buy or redeem any in the first place. You'll need WeChat Pay from China to buy games, and most non-China residents don't have access to the mainland version of the service.