The creepy Crow Country is coming to Nintendo Switch on October 16

One of the year’s scariest and most engrossing horror games is clawing its way to a new console. SFB Games’ Crow Country will launch on the Nintendo Switch on October 16 .

Crow Country may look like a cheerier, grainier Animal Crossing but that just adds to the horror adventure’s creepy and dark atmosphere. You play as Mara Forest, a plucky young woman exploring the remains of an abandoned amusement park called Crow Country. Its owner Edward Crow mysteriously disappeared in his park and has been missing for two years. It’s up to Mara to uncover the mysteries behind the abandoned theme park and its long lost owner.

Engadget’s Cheyenne MacDonald reviewed the game back in May and highlighted that it drew some inspiration from the aesthetics and horrific monsters of horror games on Sony’s first Playstation like Resident Evil and Silent Hill. She also described the game as “cozy,” an odd word to describe a horror game. Crow Country’s “cozy” nature adds to the horror by taking familiar seeming characters and putting them in the Lovecraft-ian atmosphere of terror and mystery. It’s so good that it even made our list of the best horror games of the year .

Crow Country is also available on Steam, PlayStation 5 and Xbox X/S.