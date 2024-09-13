The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom may have leaked already

Uh oh, it appears that The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom has leaked online a couple of weeks ahead of the game’s release date. Some new images and clips from the Nintendo Switch title are circulating online, per Nintendo Life.

YouTubers Nintendo Prime and Zelda Lore sounded the alarm, claiming that a ROM file of the game is already available and that some people are playing it via emulators. For what it’s worth, some of the more popular sites from which people obtain pirated Switch games don’t yet offer download links for the Echoes of Wisdom ROM, but it might take a little time for the leaked file to propagate on those.

Unfortunately, this isn’t a rare occurrence. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom leaked before its debut last year , with boss battles and other spoiler-laden footage popping up within a similar timeframe, around two weeks ahead of the release date.

As for how this latest leak happened, Echoes of Wisdom is set to arrive on September 26, so this is right around the time that Nintendo is likely to be sending out review copies. As such, someone with early access may have ripped the game and shared it online. In any case, it’s worth exercising some caution and maybe muting some keywords on the social media platforms you frequent if you don't want any of the game's surprises to be ruined.