The new Tamagotchi game for Nintendo Switch will connect with Tamagotchi Uni

The Nintendo Direct livestream on Thursday brought some unexpected news for Tamagotchi fans: the Tamagotchi Connection: Corner Shop game series of the early 2000s is being resurrected with a new entry, Tamagotchi Plaza. But it seems the announcement trailer left out the best part. As spotted by Tama-Palace, Bandai Namco says on the game's official website that Tamagotchi Plaza will be compatible with the Tamagotchi Uni. Players will be able to link their Uni devices to the game to access special perks — kind of like how the beloved, defunct TamaTown worked. Tamagotchi Plaza comes out on June 27.

In Tamagotchi Plaza, players will act as shopkeepers and help get the town ready for the big Tamagotchi festival. Some shops will include the option for local two-player. As for connecting your Uni, Bandai says:

Tamagotchi Plaza features a linkage function with the Tamagotchi Uni. For the first time, players can connect with the latest toy model, the Tamagotchi Uni. By linking the Tamagotchi Uni, they will gain access to exclusive items, special events, and unique conversations not available in the base game, while supplies last.

Considering the Tamagotchi Uni is nearing two years old now, anything that will inject some newness into the experience is welcome. For anyone who grew bored of the Uni and has been neglecting it, Tamagotchi Plaza seems like a pretty compelling reason to dust it off and get playing again. Of course, you don't need a Uni device to play; it has enough appeal on its own as a super cozy game that'll tug at franchise fans' nostalgia.