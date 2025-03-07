The Nintendo Switch 2 will feature WiFi 6 and offer NFC support, per the FCC

The Nintendo Switch 2 is officially on the way, and more details are starting to trickle out. FCC filings have revealed that the console will support WiFi 6 and NFC, according to reporting by The Verge.

This means that the WiFi in the Switch 2 should be much speedier when compared to the OG model, as that console only supported WiFi 5. The filings do indicate that the Switch 2 won't offer support for WiFi 6E. Additionally, the FCC only mentioned tests for 2.4GHz and 5GHz networks, and not the faster 6GHz band.

WiFi 6 isn't the latest wireless standard. That'd be WiFi 7. Nintendo very rarely adopts the newest technologies in its products. However, this matches the standard PS5, though the PS5 Pro supports WiFi 7. The Xbox Series X/S consoles only support WiFi 5.

More FCC data for the Nintendo Switch 2. Given that BEE-014 is the Right Joy-Con, it looks like it has NFC (Amiibo) support. pic.twitter.com/nnkoSIoPFF — BrainwaBrain (@brainwabrain) March 6, 2025

NFC support likely means one thing and one thing only. Nintendo's upcoming console will probably continue integration with those cute lil Amiibo figurines. The filings even specify that the RFID feature will be located in the right Joy-Con, just like the first Switch. That's great news for people with plenty of shelf space. For the uninitiated, these figures wirelessly unlock content in games.

The FCC filings indicate one final juicy nugget. It looks like players will be able to charge the Switch 2 via either the bottom USB-C port or the brand-new top USB-C port. This is the first real confirmation that charging would be available on both ports.

We don't know when the Switch 2 will be released, other than sometime this year, or what the launch lineup will look like. The reveal trailer showed off something that could be a new Mario Kart game, but we'll have to wait until April's Nintendo Direct to learn more.