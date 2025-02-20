There’s a Pokémon Presents livestream scheduled for February 27

The Pokémon Company is hosting a morning livestream on February 27 at 9AM ET to share the "latest news and updates" from Pikachu and pals. You can stream it via the official YouTube channel . This is the yearly Pokémon Presents event that typically provides info on what's coming to empty our wallets throughout the year (and beyond.)

So what can we expect this year? Both The Pokémon Company and Nintendo remain tight-lipped, but we can make some educated guesses. Pokemon Legends: Z-A, the follow-up to the open-world Pokémon Legends: Arceus, was announced in early 2024 . It's high time we got some more details on the upcoming game.

The title was originally advertised as a Switch exclusive, but now that the Switch 2 is on our radar , maybe it'll be a dual-release or something. We could get that information, along with an announcement regarding the game's trio of starter Pokémon.

There's a new Pokémon TGC set arriving in May. It's called Destined Rivals, so we can expect a detailed look at this update. We might even get a tease for another set down the line. Pokémon cards, both digital and physical, are still very much a big deal. To that end, we could get details regarding new features for TGC Pocket .

Pokémon GO's next season starts on March 4, which is just a few days after the stream. We'll most definitely get a trailer for that, along with some updates on any new features. Beyond that, it's a guessing game. Hope springs eternal that we'll finally get those remakes of Pokémon Black and White. In any event, February 27 is right around the corner.