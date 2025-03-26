Watch today's Nintendo Direct here at 10AM ET

Update, 12:45PM ET: Nintendo showed previews of several new or updated titles, including Metroid Prime 4: Beyond and Patapon 1 + 2 Replay. You can watch the replay of the full presentation above; it's about 38 minutes long.

Just a few days ahead of Nintendo's big Switch 2 deep dive on April 2, the company is switching gears with an earlier surprise Direct presentation today, March 27, at 10AM ET. You can watch the stream above as it happens.

The video will run for around 30 minutes and focus on upcoming games for the original Switch console. There won't be any Switch 2 info, but pretty much every game you see here will run on the new console anyway, thanks to backwards compatibility.

Since this isn't billed as an Indie World Direct (those focus on indie games), it's not really clear what we can expect from this one. Nintendo's developers will largely be focused on making Switch 2 games at this point. Still, the Switch has a massive install base — the company has sold more than 150 million of those consoles — so Nintendo probably won't want to leave all those players behind any time soon.

To that end, we can expect a stream of games for the original Switch to keep coming for the foreseeable future. Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, for instance, is still slated to hit the Switch sometime this year. Third-party games will still be coming to the Switch as well, including a certain one from Team Cherry that we expect to show up in every single gaming showcase but won't mention here because we don't want to jinx it.

We'll follow up on all the big announcements as they happen. In the meantime, you can replay recent Nintendo Directs on YouTube to get you in the mood, and check out our list of best Switch games, too.