You can now play Donkey Kong ‘94 through Nintendo Switch Online

Nintendo added an absolute gem to its Switch Online library of classic titles this week: the 1994 Game Boy game, Donkey Kong. The beloved game arrives alongside the 1995 puzzle game, Mario's Picross. Both are available now for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers, right in time for Mario Day (March 10).

Donkey Kong built upon the arcade game that came before it, and features roughly 100 stages. The story should feel pretty familiar even to those who don't have a nostalgic connection to it — Donkey Kong has kidnapped a beautiful woman (Pauline) and Mario is in hot pursuit to rescue her. While the Super Game Boy brought some enhancements for the original game, those haven't been carried over for Nintendo Switch. But it should still be a treat to revisit as is. Mario's Picross offers a totally different experience, presenting the player with a couple hundred puzzles to solve by chiseling away at boxes and uncovering the secret image below.