Now you can raise Anakin Skywalker with this Darth Vader Tamagotchi

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Have you ever wanted to raise Anakin Skywalker, instead of letting those hoity-toity Jedi fumble the whole thing? Here's your chance, albeit in the form of a virtual pet. Bandai just announced a Darth Vader-themed Tamagotchi , complete with a protective silicone case that's shaped like the Sith lord's iconic helmet.

As for the software, it's a Tamagotchi with a Star Wars sheen. You raise a sprite-based Anakin from a boy, influencing his transformation into Darth Vader. You can feed him, train him and take him to meet characters from the wider universe.

There's one thing you can't do. You can't love him enough to avoid his eventual fall to the dark side. Anakin will always turn into Darth Vader, though your specific caretaking (or lack thereof) will influence what kind of menace he grows into. The company says there are ten unique Darth Vader personalities that can blossom.

Bandai

The Vader Tamagotchi also plays over a dozen low-res renditions of famous scenes from the movies, and even includes several minigames. There's a word puzzle, lightsaber training, a take on the famous Death Star trench run and more. Oddly, there's no pod-racing minigame.