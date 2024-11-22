Overwatch’s new hero is Hazard, the spiky Scotsman you’ve been waiting for

Before his official arrival in Season 14, Hazard is playable during a limited trial through November 25.

Overwatch 2’s newest hero is a tank with surprising mobility and brutal diving and brawling tactics. Hazard has a punk-rock aesthetic, Scottish brogue and a shotgun that can blast your vulnerable backline heroes to smithereens. But don’t be put off by his tough exterior: This anti-establishment rapscallion has a steadfast belief in bodily autonomy and a love of cute puppies.

Playable during a limited-time trial, Hazard was initially conceived as a daunting cyberpunk villain called Spiker. But after Blizzard’s designers showcased their hulking scoundrel to the development team, it became clear he was destined to evolve into a charming rebel with a protector instinct.

Blizzard describes Hazard’s gameplay as a “momentum-based blend between dive and brawl playstyles that will leave opponents running for cover.” His two standout abilities are Jagged Wall (a “spiky wall of Vanadium that will stick to any surface”) and Violent Leap (a “medium ranged, two-stage mobility option that also packs a punch”). He can use his Vault passive ability to scale his spike wall, giving the burly bruiser surprising agility.

Blizzard

His primary fire ability is Bonespur, a close-to-midrange shotgun that fires a round of poky spikes. Meanwhile, Spike Guard lets him block incoming damage head-on while sending a volley of spikes back to any chumps unlucky enough to be in the path of this Scottish Sid Vicious on HGH.

In the wise words of Hazard, “The best defense? Stabbing.”

You can take Hazard for a spin during the trial, which runs Friday through November 25. He’ll become a permanent cast member when Overwatch 2 Season 14 arrives on December 10.