Palworld developer Pocketpair has opened up a publishing division

Pocketpair, the company behind the mega-hit game Palworld, just announced a publishing venture. This new division will provide devs with all the support they need "without overstepping." It also promises "funding opportunities, development assistance and publishing support."

The company is currently looking for indie developers and small studios to partner with, but it already has one project on its plate. The newly-formed publishing arm has promised to "provide development and financial support" to Surgent Studios, the company behind the well-regarded Metroidvania Tales of Kenzera: Zau.

Surgent announced mass layoffs and an indefinite hiatus back in October as it searched for new funding partners. It looks like that search was fruitful. The company now says it's working on a "short and weird" horror title.

Indie publishing is having a moment right now. Innersloth, the company behind Among Us, recently started a publishing arm to help fund indie games. YouTube star Dunkey also started a publishing company, called Bigmode, which assisted with the release of last year's enigmatic and fun Animal Well.