Palworld is bound for mobile, thanks to the maker of PUBG

Krafton signed a publishing deal with creator Pocketpair under the cloud of a Nintendo lawsuit.

kris holt
Contributing Reporter
·1 min read
Palworld could be on its way to a mobile device near you. Krafton, the publisher of PUBG: Battlegrounds, has agreed a licensing deal with the game’s maker, Pocketpair, to bring the smash hit to mobile.

Krafton’s PUBG Studios will develop the mobile version. No other details have been announced, other than to note that PUBG Studios will “reinterpret” Palworld’s gameplay for mobile devices, per an automated translation of a press release (which is in Korean). So it’s not completely clear whether this will be a faithful port of the full game or a spinoff that has some of the same features.

Palworld debuted in January and it was an instant hit, selling over a million copies in eight hours and 15 million on Steam alone within a month. It also quickly reached 10 million players on Xbox and was biggest ever third-party launch on Game Pass. Palworld then suddenly landed on PlayStation 5 in many markets last week.

However, there’s a reason that Palworld isn’t available on PS5 in Japan for now. The game’s similarity to Pokémon (here, you also catch a variety of monsters, but some of ‘em have guns and you can also eat them) caught the attention of Nintendo and The Pokémon Company. The latter indicated in January that it was investigating the would-be rival. In September, the two companies filed suit against Pocketpair in Japan for alleged patent infringement.