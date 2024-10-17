2K Games wades into risky waters and announces a free-to-play hero shooter

2K and developer 31st Union just unveiled Project: Ethos, a free-to-play 3rd-person hero shooter. It’s entering a crowded and fraught marketplace, but the publisher says this is an “exciting evolution” of the genre.

That evolution seems to take the form of some light roguelike mechanics. The playable characters evolve throughout each match, via semi-randomized upgrades unique to each hero. The publisher gives an example of evolving a sniper into a “close-range skirmisher” or a “support role into a powerful lone wolf.”

The “abilities, stakes and challenges” change from match to match and players can eventually unlock powerful Augments to further enhance runs. It remains to be seen if these mechanics can set it apart from the pack, but you can find that out for yourself. There’s a community playtest going on right now .

Players can test out the game’s signature Trials mode, which is an “ongoing, persistent fight” or check out the Gauntlet. This is your standard head-to-head tournament mode, with teams and brackets.