Acer announces its latest Predator and Nitro monitors

The UltraSpeed monitor with a refresh rate of 600Hz might be the star of the show.

Acer has just announced its latest Predator and Nitro UltraSpeed gaming monitors while also introducing two new smart monitors. We’ll take a look at the latest Nitro UltraSpeed screens first.

Starting off, we have the 24-inch Nitro XV240 F6 monitor rated for 1080p600Hz (FHD) and up to 0.1ms GTG response time. It has VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification, AMD FreeSync Premium technology, 400-nit brightness and covers 95 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut. If frames are what you want, then frames are what you’ll get with this one. Unlike all the other IPS monitors announced here, this one has a TN panel.

The Nitro XV270 F5 has a 27-inch IPS panel rated for FHD resolution and maximum refresh rate of 520Hz. Its response time is slightly slower at 0.5ms GTG. Other features include HDR10 certification, 400 nits maximum brightness, and 100,000:1 contrast ratio to separate the whites and blacks.

Acer’s third new Nitro monitor is the Nitro XV270U F5. It’s a 27-inch monitor with a screen resolution of 2560x1440 (WQHD) and a 500Hz refresh rate. The response time and HDR rating are the same as the XV270 F5, but it differs by having a brightness of 250 nits and 99 percent sRGB color gamut support rating. Its dynamic contrast ratio is also 100,000:1.

Moving on to the first of the two smart monitors, we have the Acer CS322QK 31.5-inch monitor. It’s a 4K monitor with 98 percent DCI-Pe coverage, HDR10 support and 350 nit brightness. Acer says it’s great for remote workers and those who stream content frequently. Interestingly, the refresh rate is only 60Hz.

The Nitro GS272U M smart monitor measures 27 inches and has a WQHD screen resolution, but the refresh rate is 180Hz. It’s more suitable for gaming, but the 5ms GTG response time might be slower for power users. The maximum brightness is also 250 nits.

The Predator XB273U F5 has a WQHD resolution paired with a refresh rate of 360Hz. It measures 27 inches. To prevent screen tearing, it’s equipped with NVIDIA’s G-SYNC Pulsar. Other graphical features include HDR support, 90 percent DCI-P3 color gamut and a peak brightness of 550 nits.

For those who prefer gaming in 4K resolution, the Predator XB273K V5 (also 27 inches) is available. Its 160Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync Premium capabilities are sure to impress, but you can also run it at up to 1080p320Hz if you want more frames at the cost of screen resolution. Acer also kitted this monitor with a contrast ratio of 100,000:1, 400-nit maximum brightness, VESA DisplayHDR 400 support, and a 95 percent rating for DCI-P3 color gamut.

The Predator monitors and Acer CS322QK will be available starting Q4 2024, while the Nitro UltraSpeed and Nitro GS272U M have a Q1 2025 release date. The UltraSpeed monitors also have a Q4 2024 release date, but only if you live in China.