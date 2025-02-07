Acer just announced two new gaming laptops with great specs and sleek designs

Acer just revealed two new gaming laptops at IEM Katowice, a Counter-Strike tournament in Poland. These are entries in the company's Predator Helios Neo AI line of laptops, so they are filled to the brim with both bells and whistles. The Helios Neo 16 AI and 18 AI can be outfitted with up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU.

Both of these computers also boast sleek, minimalist designs, with RGB logos on the lid and "dynamic 4-zone" RGB keyboards. They support up to 64GB of RAM and up to 2TB of internal storage. The laptops also come with Intel Killer Ethernet and integrate with Wi-Fi 6E, so online gaming sessions should be zippy as can be. Both models support NVIDIA G-SYNC, Advanced Optimus and MUX Switch.

Acer

The Neo 16 AI includes an OLED WQXGA display with a 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. The Helios Neo 18 AI features a Mini LED WQXGA panel with a 250Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time. The Neo 16 is being advertised as a great option for portable gaming, while the Neo 18 is being marketed as a desktop replacement.