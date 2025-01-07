Acer’s latest Predator gaming laptops include NVIDIA RTX 50-series GPUs

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CES 2025 announcements include a new trio of Acer Predator gaming laptops that are packed with high-end specs. While they all come in at different price points and with different features, they all will be packed with NVIDIA RTX-50 series GPUs.

The baddest of the bunch is the Predator Helios 18 AI. As the name suggests, this notebook features a massive 18-inch 4K Mini LED display with a standard refresh rate of 120Hz. But a new dual-mode display feature will let users switch to FHD resolution at 240Hz as well. The brightness metrics are decent, at up to 1000 nits.

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The Helios 18 AI is available with up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor and up to the NVIDIA GeForce 5090 GPU. It also includes a dedicated NPU for AI tasks, which allows for "premium graphical gaming and AI experiences." To the latter point, this laptop ships with more than 150 optimized AI apps, including many popular LLMs and image generators.

Users can soup this beast up with up to 192GB of RAM and up to 6TB of PCIe storage. The cooling tools have also been improved, as the laptop feature's Acer's proprietary 6th-gen AeroBlade metal fans, which boost airflow by around 20 percent when compared to plastic fans. Purchasers also get Acer's swappable MagKey 4.0 keyboard. The Predator Helios 18 AI will be available in the US in May, with a starting price of $3,000.

The Helios 16 AI is pretty much the same laptop as the 18 AI, with an identical cooling system, MagKey 4.0 keyboard and the same available CPU and GPU options. The display is smaller, at 16-inches, and this one is an OLED panel with a refresh rate up to 240Hz. The memory takes a hit here, with configuration options up to 64GB of RAM. Storage caps out at 4TB. The Predator Helios 16 AI will be available in the US in June, with a starting price of $2,300.

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The Predator Helios Neo 16S AI is the most budget-friendly of the bunch, while still retaining high-end features. This is a slim laptop, at just 19.9mm. It also supports CPU options up to the Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX with an integrated NPU and includes the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti GPU. It can be outfitted with up to 32GB of RAM and 2TB of storage.

The laptop comes with a 16-inch OLED WQXGA screen with up to a 240Hz refresh rate, a 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut and integration with NVIDIA G-Sync. The price is where this computer really shines. It starts at just $1,700, with availability beginning in April.

Acer

In addition to the trio of laptops, Acer unveiled the Predator XB323QX gaming monitor. This 31.5-inch 5K IPS display boasts a 144Hz refresh rate and a 0.5ms response time. It supports NVIDIA G-Sync Pulsar, with 10-bit color depth and a 95 percent DCI-P3 color gamut. On the back, there's a DisplayPort 1.4 and a pair of HDMI 2.1 ports. It features adjustable tilt, swivel and height and comes with an integrated two-watt speaker system. There's no pricing or availability information on this one yet.