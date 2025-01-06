AMD previews RDNA 4 graphics with AI upscaling, teases RX 9070 GPUs

While all eyes are on NVIDIA for its RTX 5000 GPUs at CES 2025, AMD is also taking the opportunity to give us a glimpse at its upcoming RDNA 4 graphics architecture. While specifics are scarce, the company says its new GPUs will be built on a 4nm process with "optimized" compute units, "supercharged" AI computation and better ray tracing per compute unit. The big reveal, though, is that its new FidelityFX Super Resolution 4 (FSR4) will be powered by machine learning, just like NVIDIA's DLSS technology. AMD claims FSR 4 will offer "high quality" 4K upscaling, frame generation and low latency support with AMD Anti-Lag 2.

AMD

No surprises there, really, but it's nice to see AMD finally move beyond the more simplistic upscaling from previous versions of FSR. The company also briefly revealed the existence of its new Radeon RX 9070 and 9070 XT GPUS, as well as its new naming scheme which directly mirrors NVIDIA's. Now instead of trying to decode how AMD's video cards compete with NVIDIAs, you'll be able to directly compare the 9070 GPUs to NVIDIA's upcoming RTX 5070 lineup.

Less compelling, but somewhat notable, AMD is also adding a few generative AI features into its Adrenalin software. You'll be able to create AI images, summarize documents and ask "AMD-related" questions. Just what everyone has been waiting for!